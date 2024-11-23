iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

