iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $27.09. iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 31,963 shares trading hands.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.
