iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $27.09. iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 31,963 shares trading hands.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

Get iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF ( BATS:LQDW Free Report ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.39% of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.