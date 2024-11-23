iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.83 and traded as high as $23.05. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 134,471 shares changing hands.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMU. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,944,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

