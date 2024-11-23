iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.83 and traded as high as $23.05. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 134,471 shares changing hands.
iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.
iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
