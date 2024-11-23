iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1468 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

