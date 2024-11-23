iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,456 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

