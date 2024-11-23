iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

