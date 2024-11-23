iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

