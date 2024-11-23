iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 103,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.31 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

