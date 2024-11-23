IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQV stock opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

