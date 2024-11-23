iQIYI’s (IQ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Down 3.5 %

iQIYI stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.