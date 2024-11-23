Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 23rd (CALM, CUBI, GFF, KEYS, MORN, MUFG, POWL, SBH, SMFG, SNDX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 23rd:
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.