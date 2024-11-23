Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 23rd (CALM, CUBI, GFF, KEYS, MORN, MUFG, POWL, SBH, SMFG, SNDX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 23rd:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

