Investec Group (INVP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Investec Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 627.50 ($7.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 575.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.27), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,407,334.34). 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

