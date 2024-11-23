Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.49 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 420050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,376,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,775,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

