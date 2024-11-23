Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 324904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

