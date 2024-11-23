Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.48%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.