Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,935 shares of company stock worth $26,305,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

