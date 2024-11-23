Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $191.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $193.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

