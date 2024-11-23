Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.11. 11,485,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 59,807,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

