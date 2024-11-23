Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $318,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,158.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.83 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

