Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.