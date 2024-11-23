Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 45,819 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,819 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

