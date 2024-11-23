Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

