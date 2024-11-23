Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 135.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,531 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First BanCorp. worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 160,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. This trade represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,556 shares of company stock valued at $736,365. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

