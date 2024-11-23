Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $241.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.7 %

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

IBP stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.