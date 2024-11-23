Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $755,996.12 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,614,000 after acquiring an additional 445,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

