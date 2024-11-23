Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $89,950.48 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,745.60. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

