Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,808. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

