Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $131,771.25 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $131,771.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,628.68. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

