Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$45,241.02 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at C$68.86. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CCA opened at C$69.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.82 and a 12 month high of C$72.91.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.922 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCA

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.