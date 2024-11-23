Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$45,241.02 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at C$68.86. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE CCA opened at C$69.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.82 and a 12 month high of C$72.91.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.922 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
