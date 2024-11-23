Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Sells $40,563.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,030.32. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Gene Liu sold 785 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $188,400.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80.

TEAM opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,350,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

