Insider Buying: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Buys $69,750.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beneficient Price Performance

Shares of BENF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beneficient

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beneficient stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of Beneficient worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

