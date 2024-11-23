Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:INGM opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

