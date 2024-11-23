Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $92,892.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,352.60. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Immunovant Price Performance
NASDAQ IMVT opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $45.58.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
