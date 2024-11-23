Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $92,892.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,352.60. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

