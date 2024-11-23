Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of IMCR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,430,000 after acquiring an additional 668,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after acquiring an additional 520,950 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,205,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 495.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

