IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.37-10.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $417.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.70. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.