Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 553.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $460.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $293.91 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

