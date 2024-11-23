Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,259.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,253.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,164.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $716.80 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.