Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $272.34 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

