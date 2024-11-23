Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 215.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $726,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,441.86. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

