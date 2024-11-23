Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,606 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

