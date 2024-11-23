IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $22,580.00 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $22,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,160. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $97,600.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IBEX by 95.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 114.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.