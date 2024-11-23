iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.34 and last traded at C$135.30, with a volume of 167021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$117.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.23, for a total transaction of C$1,938,415.50. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

