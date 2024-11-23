Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.48 and traded as low as C$44.90. Hydro One shares last traded at C$45.19, with a volume of 746,765 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

