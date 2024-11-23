Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 75661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Hub Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

