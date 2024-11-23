Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 224 ($2.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 84.75 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.84 ($3.16).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

