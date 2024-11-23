Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
