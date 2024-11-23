HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €86.90 ($90.52) and last traded at €86.20 ($89.79). Approximately 2,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.10 ($89.69).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.36.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.