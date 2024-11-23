Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.84 and traded as low as $63.09. Heineken shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 4,451 shares.
Heineken Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
