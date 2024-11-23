HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Fred L. Drake Sells 4,798 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 4,798 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $114,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,194.24. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HBT opened at $24.30 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

