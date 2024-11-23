Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.26% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $576,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

