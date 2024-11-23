Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,557 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 12.99% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $160,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,948,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

